Nikki Haley Heading to UN after Overwhelming Senate Approval

The Senate has overwhelmingly approved President Donald Trump's nominee for United Nations Ambassador, Nikki Haley.

The South Carolina governor won strong support for the U.N. post, with the Senate voting 96-4 in favor of Haley's nomination.

The chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Corker, endorsed Haley, saying she would be a "fierce advocate" for American interests at the U.N.

Haley has also indicated she will place a priority on defending Israel, a major shift from the Obama administration's foreign policy.

Before she was confirmed, Haley told the Senate that she "absolutely" backs President Trump's plan to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

And she blasted the U.N. for its attacks on the Jewish state, saying she would never let the U.N. support an international environment that encourages boycotts of Israel.

"Nowhere has the U.N.'s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than its bias against our close ally Israel," Haley said.

Meanwhile, Senate committees also paved the way Tuesday for three more of Trump's cabinet nominees to be approved in just days, including Ben Carson for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.