'Part of Democracy,' Protesters Seek to Disrupt Trump Inauguration

Protesters united against President Donald Trump started demonstrating in the early hours of Inauguration Day--hoping to make their mark as he prepared to take office.

Dozens blocked security checkpoints near the Capitol--police closing several checkpoints due to protest activity and directing people to another one a block away.

Protesters blocking entrance to a checkpoint pic.twitter.com/0B6JCB3yGA — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

Those chained together in the picture above are part of a larger group calling themselves DisruptJ20. Organizers say it's their goal to shut down or cause delays at security checkpoints--even if it means risking arrest.

"Our goals are to have massive protests and to shut down the inauguration if at all possible, and if not possible - if we can't shut the inauguration down - then make it as difficult as possible for Trump to act as if he has a mandate," said DisruptJ20 coalition organizer David Thurston during an interview last week.

Trump supporter Brett Ecker said the protesters were frustrating but weren't going to put a damper on his day.

"They're just here to stir up trouble," said the 36-year-old public school teacher. "It upsets me a little bit that people choose to do this, but yet again it's one of the things I love about this country."

CBN's Military Correspondent Chuck Holton, captured this video of protesters chanting, "No KKK, no facists, USA, no Trump!"

About 30 minutes later Holton posted another video from in the middle of a crowd of protesters fleeing from police--witnessing violence and property destruction.

"This is about saying to the top leadership of this country, 'We are watching you, we are ready for the next four years and we're gearing up to take action," Lauren Footman, the organizer of another anti-Trump rally, told the New York Times.

The ANSWER Coalition, which stands for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism is expecting nearly 10,000 demonstrators at the U.S. Navy Memorial Plaza to protest as the inaugural parade goes by.

The Westboro Baptist Church has a permit for 20 protesters at John Marshall Park, however, they'll be met there by 5,000 Bikers For Trump.

Late Thursday evening, protesters and supporters of Trump clashed outside the National Press Club in Washington where a pro-Trump event was being held. Police used chemical spray on some protesters to try and subdue the unruly crowd.

More than 65 Democrats in the House of Representatives — one-third of the caucus — have publicly announced they are boycotting the inaugural festivities

The demonstrations won't end when Trump takes up residence in the White House. A massive Women's March on Washington is planned for Saturday.

Supporters of President Trump told The Washington Post that the protests could backfire on Democrats--making Trump look statesmanlike in comparison.

"Democrats need to realize that one-party rule doesn't serve anyone's purposes. Competition is what makes this whole thing work, and Democrats need to start being a competitive party again," said Republican strategist Michael McKenna.

Jim Bendat, an expert on inaugural history, told the Associated Press that significant protests surrounding Inauguration Day go back at least to 1913, when suffragettes marched down Pennsylvania Avenue.

"That's part of democracy, too," he said.