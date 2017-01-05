Paul Ryan: Defunding Planned Parenthood a 'Priority'

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that the upcoming bill to overturn Obamacare will also defund Planned Parenthood.

Ryan said Thursday that GOP lawmakers will move to strip all federal funding for the nation's leading abortion provider.

"Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our reconciliation bill," Ryan said at a news conference in response to a question about plans to defund the organization.

The announcement comes after a special House panel issued a report accusing Planned Parenthood of violating federal laws.

The report said that Planned Parenthood altered abortion procedures to obtain the tissue of unborn babies that would later be sold.

A member of the panel, Congresswoman Diane Black (R-TN) said, "The Select Panel's relentless fact-finding investigation has laid bare the grisly reality of an abortion industry that is driven by profit, unconcerned by matters of basic ethics."

CBN News spoke with Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life about the report.

"There's a lot cases in this report and I don't want to go into to much detail because it is very grisly but talking about late term abortions," said Hawkins.

She explained,"The abortionists who were there testified what their protocol was if babies were born alive during abortion and really what it was is they just let them die. They didn't revive, resuscitate them or give them any necessary care that's required by federal law by the Born Alive Infant Protection Act."

"This is something out of your worst horror movie," Hawkins commented.

Hawkins also shared her reaction to the proposed plan to defund Planned Parenthood.

"We are very excited about this," said Hawkins.

"We've been working on this for a number of years and we are so excited that the house and senate leadership are united on defunding Planned Parenthood of our taxpayer dollars."

Planned Parenthood reported receiving $553 million in government funding in 2014, about half of its total revenue.

Meanwhile, Ryan said a defunding measure would appear in legislation that is expected to pass Congress as soon as next month.