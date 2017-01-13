Planned Parenthood Ready to Fight Defunding Efforts in Congress

On January 20th, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

What will a Trump administration mean for Planned Parenthood?

Both Donald Trump and Vice-President-elect Mike Pence, support defunding the abortion giant.

Planned Parenthood performs over 333,000 abortions each year.

Republicans want to make sure that taxpayer funds are not being used to perform abortions. And now that the GOP has majority in both houses of Congress and the White House, that goal could be closer than ever before.

On January 6th, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announced an upcoming bill to overturn Obamacare will also defund Planned Parenthood.

Ryan said that GOP lawmakers will move to strip all federal funding for the nation's leading abortion provider.

"Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our reconciliation bill," Ryan said at a news conference in response to a question about plans to defund the organization.

Senate Republicans could pass the legislation without Democratic support.

But Planned Parenthood is fighting that action, trying to stop the measure.

"We're in the middle of a moment that is calling for us to take action in a way we have never taken action before, and we're ready," Kelly Robinson, Planned Parenthood's deputy national organization director, said to supporters last week on Facebook Live.

"We won't back down, we won't be silenced, and we will not let these politicians attack our health and rights without a fight," she told them.

According to The HIll, the fight could last the next few years and may impact the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats and Republicans could use votes for Planned Parenthood as a campaign weapon.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump is expected to sign legislation defunding Planned Parenthood.

