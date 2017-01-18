President Obama Speaks to the Press for the Last Time

President Barack Obama held his final news conference at the White House on Wednesday. He thanked the press for covering his years in office, offered prayers and well wishes to the Bush family, defended his choice to commute the sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning, and said the “moment may be passing” for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Obama began the news conference offering thoughts and prayers for former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush. Both are hospitalized in Houston.

“They are as fine a couple as we know,” Obama said, saying the Bushes have been a source of friendship, support and council for himself and First Lady Michelle Obama.

On Israel: Obama said he came into office wanting to encourage “serious peace talks,” and invested time, energy and effort toward that goal up until last year. He said he continues to be significantly worried about the issue.

“I don’t see how the issue gets resolved in a way that maintains Israel as both Jewish and a democracy,” Obama said, adding the “status quo is unsustainable.” Obama recognized President-elect Donald Trump will have his own policy and said that’s his team’s prerogative.

President Obama told reporters “justice has been served” in the case of Chelsea Manning. Obama chose to commute Manning’s 35-year prison sentence handed down for giving classified documents to WikiLeaks. Obama said Manning took responsibility for her crime, and in his opinion the sentence she received was disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received. Manning is set to be released in May, after serving more than six years in prison.

Obama said WikiLeaks was not a factor in his decision about Manning’s fate.

On Russia: President Obama called on President-elect Donald Trump to continue trying to convince Russia to reduce nuclear stockpiles. Obama said the reason for sanctions on Russia is not because of nuclear weapons, but because the sovereignty of Ukraine had been approached upon by Russia, and as long as that stops, the sanctions will be removed.

“Big countries don’t go around and invade and bully smaller countries,” Obama said.

On Donald Trump: President Obama said he has had cordial talks with President-elect Donald Trump and at times, the talks have been lengthy. He pointed out that Trump’s views will be shaped by his advisers.

“This is a job of such magnitude that you can’t do it by yourself.” Obama said.

He would not comment on the upcoming inauguration, saying only he and First Lady Michelle Obama would attend. He joked about the weather, because his first inauguration was exceptionally cold, and the weather is looking warmer for Friday.

On what life will look life after leaving office: President Obama said his priorities after leaving office will be spending precious time with his girls, and focusing on his marriage. He and First Lady Michelle Obama will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this year. Obama says he will take time to reflect and process his time in office, he plans to write.

On the press: President Obama thanked the journalists who have covered his time at the White House.

“Having you in this building has made us work better. It keeps us honest.” Said Obama.

President Obama said having a free press is central to democracy. “It doesn’t work if we don’t have a well-informed democracy.”

President-elect Donald Trump’s team is considering moving press briefings out of the West Wing, to a larger room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. They say that space will accommodate more reporters. It is not in the same building as the White House, but is on the premises.

President Obama also commented on LGBT issues, saying he “couldn’t be prouder” of the progress made over the last 10 years. He said he doesn’t think the expansion of rights under his years in office is reversible.