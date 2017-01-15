Priebus Speaks Out About Questions Over Trump's Legitimacy

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is firing back at Democrats who continue to question Donald's Trump election victory.



Priebus addressed the latest controversy surrounding Trump and Democratic Rep. John Lewis during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week".



"I think that (Democrats), including the president, should step up and get his people in line and tell them to grow up and accept the fact that they lost the election," Priebus said.



While on NBC's "Meet the Press" Lewis said he did not consider Trump a "legitimate president" and blamed Russia for helping him to win.

Lewis also said he will skip next week's inauguration as "you cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right."

Priebus told Stephanopoulos that Lewis was out of line to question the legitimacy of the results of America's democratic process.



"Donald Trump was duly elected. He's going to be putting his hand on the Bible in five days and I think it is incredibly disappointing and I think it's irresponsible for people like himself to question the legitimacy of the next United States president," he said.



