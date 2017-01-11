Ryan Works to Repeal and Replace Obamacare at the Same Time

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is confirming Republicans will repeal and replace Obamacare -- at the same time.

"It is our goal to bring it all together concurrently," Ryan told reporters.

His comments are meant to calm fears that the GOP would repeal the healthcare law without putting an alternative in place.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 20 million Americans have gained health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan says Republicans in the Senate will try to use fast-track budget rules for parts of the replacement plan. The Senate is expected to have a budget in place by Thursday.

The speaker also says he hopes the House will vote on that budget as early as Friday.

Meanwhile, a lot of the push back has come from fellow Republicans, with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus skeptical of the so called "repeal and delay" plan.

"We need to slow down the process so we can understand a little bit more the specifics and the timetable of replacement votes and reconciliation instructions, etc.," Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told reporters.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, also penned an op-ed warning against such measures.

"Congress will, as its first course of action, vote to repeal Obamacare. It cannot happen soon enough," he wrote. But he went on to warn, "If Congress fails to vote on a replacement at the same time as repeal, the repealers risk assuming the blame for the continued unraveling of Obamacare."

Paul is promising to unveil a bill to replace the ACA this week.

