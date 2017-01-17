The Bible Verse That Bonds Pence and Reagan

WASHINGTON -- There have always been a lot of similarities between Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President Ronald Reagan, from their similar demeanors to true conservative values. And now, another striking similarity that has to do with the Bible – both men share a favorite verse.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14

Get all the latest presidential and political news from the CBN News blog: The Brody File

On the campaign trail, Pence referenced this scripture time and time again without knowing it was the very one Reagan had the Bible open to during his swearing ceremony in 1981.

This week Pence will use Reagan’s family Bible for his own swearing in ceremony. It will also be open to 2 Chronicles 7:14.