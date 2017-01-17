Displaying
30+
Stories
PoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

The Bible Verse That Bonds Pence and Reagan

01-17-2017
Jenna Browder
5285276132001
DF_PENCE_REGAN_BIBLE_101617_HD1080_0_77.611
mikepence4
5285276132001

The Bible Verse That Bonds Pence and Reagan

WASHINGTON -- There have always been a lot of similarities between Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President Ronald Reagan, from their similar demeanors to true conservative values. And now, another striking similarity that has to do with the Bible – both men share a favorite verse.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14

Get all the latest presidential and political news from the CBN News blog: The Brody File

On the campaign trail, Pence referenced this scripture time and time again without knowing it was the very one Reagan had the Bible open to during his swearing ceremony in 1981.

This week Pence will use Reagan’s family Bible for his own swearing in ceremony. It will also be open to 2 Chronicles 7:14. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles