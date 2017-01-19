The Key Players Helping to Shape the Trump White House

WASHINGTON -- The White House is about to get a face-lift. It's not just Donald Trump moving in. Meet the influencers and three key players with fresh ideas that will be there too.



Vice President Mike Pence, Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway, Senior Strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Trump will look to all four to implement his plan.



Pence will play the role of middle man: His relationships on Capitol Hill will allow him to be the pipeline for moving key legislation down Pennsylvania Avenue and to the president's desk.



Priebus will have the job of telling Donald Trump "no." He's the realist and knows what can and can't be done. Trump listening is another matter.

Kellyanne Conway is the "Trump Whisperer." It'll be her coaching Trump on how to handle situations in public and how to speak to the conservative base to advance his agenda.

Then there's Steve Bannon: the idealist. He's the outside the box, anti-establishment thinker, pushing Trump to be different. That part of it shouldn't be too hard.

There are a couple other key figures that make the influencer list.

Enter DC's latest power couple who we like to call, "Javanka." That is Jared Kuschner and Ivanka Trump. Trump's son-in-law, Kuschner, will be a senior advisor, helping set strategy, playing a large role in tax reform and any sort of Middle East peace deal.

As for first daughter Ivanka, she has the ear of her father at all times. He respects her, especially on so-called "women's issues." It'll be worth watching exactly what the moderate Ivanka Trump pushes and how much her father responds.