The Trump Presidency's First Minutes

WASHINGTON — The peaceful transfer of power: It's always one of the most profound and meaningful moments in the unfolding American story -- and so is the next moment when the new most powerful man in the world steps up to the microphone.

But first it starts with the taking of a sacred oath.

On Friday, Donald Trump took that oath, pledging to "faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."



Trump, the first reality show star to ascend to the presidency, is certainly used to speaking before huge audiences. But with this speech, his first words as leader of the free world, went out across the entire Earth.

Giving Power Back

"We will face challenges; we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done," he began.

He then let the world know a new sheriff's in town and it's going to be a new day.



"We are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people," Trump stated.



He didn't shy away from the downside of this moment in America, speaking of "rusted out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation, an education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge, and the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential."



"It's Going to Be Only America First"

He added, "We've defended other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay," he said.



But the new president pledged it's all going to turn around.



"From this day forward, it's going to be only America first.," he told a cheering crowd gathered on the National Mall. "I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down. We will bring back our borders, bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams."

Spiritual Atmosphere

The day was filled with a sort of spiritual atmosphere. The new vice president, Mike Pence, one of the nation's most well-known Christian statesmen, also swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution a little earlier in the day, taking the oath on the same Bible that Ronald Reagan held when he was sworn in.

The crowd was filled with the new president's spiritual friends, like the Rev. Franklin Graham who gave a benediction at the ceremony.

Quoting from the Bible, Graham said, "For there is one God, Christ Jesus, who gave Himself as a ransom for all people, in Jesus' name, amen."

Earlier, during the ceremony, one of Trump's longtime spiritual advisors, Pastor Paula White, became the first woman pastor to ever pray at a presidential inauguration. She sent Trump off into his new mission with the blessings of the Lord and Savior.



"In The Name of Jesus Christ"

"Let these United States of America be that beacon of hope to all people and nations under Your dominion, a true hope for humankind," White prayed. "Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. We pray this in the name of Jesus Christ."

Trump, himself, did not shy from the spiritual.



In his speech, he said, "The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our differences honestly but always pursue solidarity."

"When America is united, America is totally unstoppable," he continued. "There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and our law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God."



But at the very end of his speech, he came back to the phrase that helped propel him to the presidency.

"And, yes, together we will make America great again!" he declared. "Thank you. God bless you and God bless America."