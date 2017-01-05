'Time for an End to Cronyism': Cruz, DeSantis Push for Congressional Term Limits

A new constitutional amendment proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will impose term limits on members of Congress.



The amendment would limit House representatives to three two-year terms and U.S. senators to two six-year terms.

There are currently no term limits on members of Congress. Senators can serve an unlimited number of six-year terms and congressman can serve an unlimited number of two-year terms.

Cruz and DeSantis published an op-ed piece in The Washington Post to introduce the bill. They said it is time for a change in Washington.



"D.C. is broken the American people resoundingly agreed on Election Day, and President-elect Donald Trump has committed to putting government back to work for the American people," Cruz said. "It is well past time to put an end to the cronyism and deceit that has transformed Washington into a graveyard of good intentions."

"Term limits are the first step towards reforming Capitol Hill. Eliminating the political elite and infusing Washington with new blood will restore the citizen legislature that our Founding Fathers envisioned," DeSantis said.

"The American people have called for increased accountability and we must deliver," he added. "Senator Cruz has been instrumental in efforts to hold Congress accountable, and I look forward to working with him to implement term limits."