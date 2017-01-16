Toby Keith Responds to Backlash for His Scheduled Inaugural Performance

Country music star Toby Keith is among the artists slated to perform at a concert for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. And Mr. Keith say he is not a apologizing for his participation.

In a statement defending his inauguration gig, Keith said, "I don't apologize for performing for our country or military."

"I performed at events for previous presidents Bush and Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO."

Keith's announcement comes after several performers canceled appearances at "The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration."

Broadway star Jennifer Holliday canceled her appearance Saturday, calling her original decision to perform a "lapse of judgement."

The Tony and Grammy winning artist faced pressure from her fans not to participate.

In a letter to The Wrap, Holiday apologized to the LGBT community, and said she was "uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans."

Lee Greenwood and 3 Doors Down will join Toby Keith at inauguration festivities.

Greenwood sang at the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush.

Greenwood said, "I'm honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together."

Thursday's concert, will take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on January 19th, one day before Trump is sworn into office.

Actor Jon Voight is also scheduled to participate in the event in some capacity.