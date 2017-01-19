Tough Tasks Ahead for CIA Director Nominee Mike Pompeo

If confirmed as CIA director, one of Mike Pompeo's first tasks would be calming the storm over Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"This is very real, it is growing. It is not new in that sense, but this was an aggressive action taken by the senior leadership inside Russia and America has an obligation and the CIA has a part of that obligation to protect that information," Pompeo commented concerning the incident.

Friends and supporters say Pompeo will bring intelligence to the Central Intelligence Agency.

He graduated first in his class at West Point, then attended Harvard Law School after his stint in the Army. A successful businessman, Pompeo has served in the House of Representatives since 2011.

So, how does Pompeo make the CIA more effective? Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz says he needs to plug the leaks.

"These people at the CIA, at the National Security Council who are constantly calling the New York Times to leak sensitive information for political purposes, they have to go! We have to have objective, non-political analysis and there has to be a house cleaning to get that done," suggested Fleitz.

Fleitz says bureaucrats often force consensus instead of presenting competing views. That can lead to intelligence that fits a political narrative.

Last fall, Pompeo told CBN News the Obama administration used that approach.

"It's dangerous because we won't apply the right resources to push back against the enemy. They were saying we were more successful against ISIS than the facts on the ground justified. So, you misallocate resources but more importantly than that, you put lives at risk," Pompeo warned.

Fleitz believes Pompeo, along with Dan Coats and Mike Flynn can form a leadership team to help re-establish trust.

"These guys are simply the perfect team to reform U.S. intelligence in a way that will produce the information that Mr. Trump needs to protect our country and to help intelligence agencies to win Mr. Trump's confidence," Fleitz suggested.