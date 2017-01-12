Tough Times ahead for White House-Media Relations?

President-elect Donald Trump has responded to news reports that Russia obtained compromising personal and financial information about him.

In his first press conference in months, he called the reports a "tremendous blot" on the record of the intelligence community if such material had been leaked.

For President-elect Donald Trump, his relationship with the media is complicated at best.



"It's very familiar territory, news conferences, because we used to give them on an almost daily basis. I think we probably, maybe won the nomination because of news conferences," Trump said.

He woke up to learn BuzzFeed had published an unverified report full of errors that suggests Moscow has incriminating evidence against him.



Team Trump piled on.



"The fact that BuzzFeed and CNN made the decision to run with this unsubstantiated claim is a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks," Sean Spicer, the Trump administration's White House press secretary, said.



"You know, I have long been a supporter of a free and independent press and I always will be, but with freedom comes responsibility," Vice President-elect Mike Pence said.

It's a sign of the relationship to come between the future president and the press. Trump doesn't think the mainstream media treats him with respect. He believes they're in the tank for Democrats and don't appreciate the American movement he's tapped into.

Trump's animosity toward the media was on display during a contentious exchange Wednesday with CNN reporter Jim Acosta during Trump's first press conference.



"Mr. President-elect since you are attacking our news organization," began Acosta.

"No, not you," Trump interrupted. "Your organization is terrible. Your organization is terrible. Let's go ahead. Quiet."

Despite this love-hate relationship, Trump wasn't rattled at Wednesday's press conference.

He admitted Russia is responsible for the cyber hack of the DNC but says that's not where all the focus should be since other countries, like China, hack the U.S. too.

He's appointing a special committee to come up with ways to make America's cyberspace more secure in his first 100 days.

Trump also answered how he'll separate himself from his vast business holdings.

Dozens of folders hold documents he's signed to turn his companies over to a trust to be managed by his two sons.



"I hope at the end of eight years I'll come back and I'll say, 'Oh, you did a good job,'" he said. "Otherwise, if they do a bad job, I'll say, 'You're fired.'"

While in office, Trump will also donate profits from his international hotels to the U.S. Treasury.

The president-elect is also moving forward with one of the greatest responsibilities of his new job--appointing a new justice to the Supreme Court.



"It'll be a decision, which I very strongly believe in. I think it's one of the reasons I got elected. I think the people of this country did not want to see what was happening with the Supreme Court," Trump said.

Now he's looking forward to his inauguration and celebrating with the Americans who put him in office.



"Because we have a movement. It's a movement like the world has never seen before. It's a movement that a lot of people didn't expect," Trump added.