Trump Denounces 'Political Witch Hunt' as Cabinet Picks Brace for More Grilling

With nine days to go before Inauguration Day, Donald Trump's new government is taking shape.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making their way through a host of cabinet confirmation hearings.

Among those in the hot seat Wednesday is Rex Tillerson, Trump's secretary of state nominee, who is expected to face a contentious confirmation hearing.



Expect the former Exxon CEO to be grilled on connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his numerous global business ties, including dealings with Iran.



Despite the political theatrics, most expect him to be confirmed as America's next top diplomat.



Meanwhile, Trump's attorney general nominee, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, is back on Capitol Hill for another round, after facing hours of questioning on a wide range of issues from same-sex marriage and abortion rights to national security and a ban on Muslims coming to America.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Sessions, "Would you support a law that says you can't come to American because you are Muslim?" The Alabama senator emphatically replied, "No."



While vowing to protect law and order, Sessions also spent time defending his record and denying allegations of racial animosity -- accusations that derailed his federal judicial nomination 30 years ago.



"I am the same person, perhaps wiser and maybe a little better, I hope so today than I was then," Sessions said during the hearing. "But I did not harbor the kind of animosity and race-based discrimination ideas that were -- I was accused of. I did not."



More confirmation hearings are scheduled throughout the week.



Meanwhile, two months after winning the presidency, Trump holds his first press conference Wednesday.



He's expected to face questions about an unverified report alleging that Russia has compromising personal and financial information on him that could be damaging.



Trump was supposedly given those details during a recent intelligence briefing on Russia's alleged hacking role. Trump responded in all caps on Twitter, blasting the unsubstantiated report as "FAKE NEWS- A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"



The Kremlin also chimed in, calling the allegations "pulp fiction".



The story broke just hours before President Barack Obama took the stage in Chicago for his farewell speech.



"Tonight, it's my turn to say thanks," Obama told the cheering crowd. "Whether we've seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people - in living rooms and schools, at farms and on factory floors, at diners and on distant military outposts - are what have kept me honest,kept me inspired, and kept me going. Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man."



But the man set to take over from him has vowed to undo many of his signature policies, including Obamacare, with Trump telling Congress to repeal and replace the law immediately.



In addition to focusing on Obamacare, there are signs the Trump economic plan could have positive results. The World Bank says Trump's tax cuts could jump-start the U.S. economy and growth around the world.



And it appears America's small business owners can't wait either. A survey shows optimism surging the most since 1980.