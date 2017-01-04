Displaying
Trump Doubles Down on Trade, Pushing Ford and GM to Skip Mexico

01-04-2017
Ford has cancelled plans for a new $1.6 billion plant in Mexico, with the car-maker now saying it will invest in a U.S. factory in Michigan instead.

The news came after President-elect Donald Trump criticized plans to build that factory in Mexico.

Trump had threatened a 35 percent tariff on products made in Mexico and imported into the U.S.

He also blasted General Motors on Twitter, threatening them with a tax on some imported small cars.

GM responded that its Cruze sedans that are sold in the United States are built in Ohio and that just a small number of Cruze hatchbacks are imported from Mexico.

