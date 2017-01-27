Trump Fortells of 'Special Relationship' with Britain

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May seem to be off to a good start on their friendship.

"I think we're going to get along very well," President Trump said during a joint press conference between the two leaders at the White House Friday.

Prime Minister May is the first foreign leader Trump has received as president.

The two discussed foreign policy including defeating ISIS, the future of NATO along with future trade deals. Britain is anxious to make an economic deal with the U.S. as it works to break free from the European Union and Trump is eager to oblige.

President Trump told reporters he had a friendly call Friday with Mexican President Peña Nieto. Trump was supposed to receive President Nieto Tuesday, but the Mexican leader cancelled after Trump moved forward with his plans to build a wall on the southern border and insisted Mexico would pay for it.

Saturday he's scheduled to make phone calls to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked if he's ready to lift sanctions against Russia imposed by the Obama administration for hacking the DNC, Trump said it's "very early to be talking about that."

May on the other hand says Britain wants to see sanctions remain until a 2015 cease-fire agreement for Ukraine is fully implemented as agreed upon in the Minsk summit.

Meanwhile, President Trump again suggested he supports torture because it works, but says he's given authority in that matter to his Secretary of Defense, retired general James Mattis, who doesn't believe torture or waterboarding is an effective tool for obtaining information.

The press conference was very short, lasting less than half an hour.