Trump’s Twitter Account Strikes Again

WASHINGTON -- Thursday's Trump Transition Update comes courtesy of Twitter and you can thank the president-elect himself for that.



Donald Trump had a few fighting words for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, calling him the Democrats' "head clown" in regards to Obamacare and the battle to repeal and replace it.

"The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad Obamacare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it they ... do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is Obamacare was a lie from the beginning. 'Keep you doctor, keep your plan!'" Trump tweeted.

"It is ... time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works - much less expensive & FAR BETTER!" he added.



In other transition news, the president-elect is putting the finishing touches on his White House staff. Many members are coming over from the Republican National Committee, including Katie Walsch who will serve as deputy chief of staff. Walsh used to be Reince Priebus' chief of staff at the RNC.



Meanwhile, hearings for the president-elect's cabinet nominees are being set for next week.

Secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson, will be up for consideration on Wednesday. Others include Sen. Jeff Sessions, who's nominated for attorney general, and Scott Pruitt, who's tapped to head the Environmental Protection Agency. All three picks are expected to face resistance from Democrats.



President-elect Trump will hold a news conference in New York City on Wednesday. That announcement came, again, from his Twitter account.