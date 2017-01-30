Trump Stands Behind Immigration Ban: 'Not About Religion'

President Donald Trump's team is standing behind his immigration ban, even as it has drawn protests around the country, with more happening Monday.

All incoming refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries are temporarily banned from entering the country under the president's executive order. They include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Angry demonstrators gathered on streets and at airports to protest the ban.

"We are here to work, to study, to make this country with you guys," one protestor shouted.

"Trump's America is not my America," said another.

Lawyers offered legal assistance free of charge at airport terminals.

"The president's executive order is unconstitutional," said Mark Doss, an attorney for detained refugees. "It's clearly discriminating against Muslims."

However, the president's order is also drawing some support from Trump voters who were not concerned about the ban or the uproar in the media and among protestors.

"Take care of our own first, and then take care of others," one supporter said.

The president released a statement Sunday about the ban:

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border... to be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus also expressed his support for the ban.

"If there are folks that shouldn't be in this country they're going to be detained," said Priebus. "And so apologize for nothing here."

ABC News reports that the seven countries under the travel ban have not been involved in a major terror attack on American soil.

Meanwhile, U.S. courts have stepped into the issue, and partly because of their intervention, green card holders, lawful permanent residents, from the seven countries will be allowed to enter the country, but it's likely they will be questioned more.

However, legal experts and administration officials told Politico that early court victories could only have a limited, short-term impact.

Still, at least 16 state attorneys general say they will take legal action, and at least parts of the issue could find their way to the U.S. Supreme Court.