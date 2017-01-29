Trump's Display of Faith Is 'Music to the Ears of Evangelicals'

President Donald Trump won the election largely on the strength of evangelical Christian voters and in the first days of his presidency, Mr. Trump's faith was already on full display.



It is a display of faith that goes well beyond the walls of the church and extends to the commander-in-chief's "inner faith circle."

Close friend and spiritual mentor Paula White, along with a record number of evangelical leaders, took part in his swearing-in ceremony last week.



"'Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done,' the psalmist declared. Let Your favor be upon this one nation under God," White said during the presidential inauguration.

Hispanic evangelist Dr. Samuel Rodriguez was also a part of the ceremony and chose to refer to Beatitudes in Matthew 5.



"Blessed are those who are pure in heart, for they will see God. God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called children of God," he read.



Evangelist Franklin Graham shared a word of encouragement while at the podium.



"Mr. President, in the Bible, rain is a sign of God's blessing. And it started to rain, Mr. President, when you came to the platform."

Trump mentioned his faith several times during the ceremony.



"The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity," he said during his speech.



"We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God," he said later.



During the swearing in of his senior staff Trump once again talked about God.



"We are going to do some great things over the next eight years despite protests over the weekend," he said. "We will face many challenges, but with faith in each other and the faith in God we will get the job done."

White House Chief of Staff and evangelical Reince Priebus also quoted scripture during the ceremony.

"It's from Isaiah 40:31. 'Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not be faint," he read.



Encouraging words from the Bible are music to the ears of evangelicals who have high hopes for this administration.