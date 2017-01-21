UPDATE: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush’s Condition Both Improving

Faithwire.com - Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush were both admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, with the former president in more serious condition than the former first lady.

Their son, former President George W. Bush, gave an update on their condition before heading out to the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on. Thanks for your messages of love and support for Mother and Dad. @Laurawbush and I look forward to representing them at the Inauguration tomorrow while they continue to recover in Houston. A photo posted by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:54am PST

The post read: “Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on. Thanks for your messages of love and support for Mother and Dad. @Laurawbush and I look forward to representing them at the Inauguration tomorrow while they continue to recover in Houston.”

Barbara had bronchitis and was reportedly feeling “1,000 percent better” after receiving treatment.

The 41st President, meanwhile, is now in stable condition and their family spokesman Jim McGrath expressed optimism that the Bush’s would be heading home in a few days.

