Week One at Full Throttle: Trump Feisty and Fast to Put America First

WASHINGTON -- The historic Trump era is just one week old but well underway, and true to form, the unconventional candidate has proved to be, well, unconventional.

President Trump had a busy first week at the White House. From tackling the border wall with Mexico to slashing overseas abortion funding, he wasted no time making good on his campaign promises.

Less than 24 hours after taking the oath, arguments began with the media over crowd size, tweets about voter fraud, and large crowds protesting his presidency.

Despite those distractions Trump has been making his mark, even shaking up the White House briefing. Press Secretary Sean Spicer bypassed the usual major media outlets to call on others, including CBN News right at the top of his briefing.

Spicer honored CBN's Jennifer Wishon with the second question. She asked if the president will put his signature on legislation to defund Planned Parenthood, and Spicer confirmed Trump's commitment to pro-life causes.

As for policy, President Trump moved quickly to deliver on campaign promises. Executive orders include:

Construction of a wall along the border with Mexico

Resurrecting the Keystone XL Pipeline

"We will build our own pipeline. We will build our own pipes like we used to in the old days," Trump announced.

Also marked off the presidential to-do list:

A freeze on federal hiring

Withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)

First steps to repeal Obamacare

Halting immigration from terror-prone nations

Stopping U.S. tax money from going to promote or perform abortions

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, also spoke on Trump's actions when it comes to abortion.

"He has been outspoken on some of the key aspects that we need to have in the life debate, that is judges that are pro-life, that is signing pro-life legislation when it comes to his desk," Lankford said.

Speaking of judges, this upcoming week the president plans to name his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

All signs point to Tenth Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch from Colorado as the likely nominee. In the past, he's talked about keeping politics out of the court.

"If I believed that judges and lawyers regularly acted as shills and hacks, I'd hang up the robe. I'd turn in my license. But even for accounting for my native optimism, I just don't think that's what a life in the law is about. And in part, neither do you either," he said.

Circuit judges Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor are also in the mix.

Whoever the new president chooses, it will be an early defining moment in a Trump presidency that's taking off at full throttle, complete with feisty fireworks and promises of more to come.