White House Rejecting Criticism on Civil Rights

Critics are saying President Donald Trump has not been attentive to civil rights and minority concerns as his new administration gets underway.



Those critics point out Trump primarily invited celebrities, like Kanye West and Steve Harvey to Trump Tower rather than civil rights activists.

But White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press conference Tuesday that Trump has met with pastors, including Martin Luther King Jr. III and the Rev. Alveda King, who is an anti-abortion activist and the niece of Martin Luther King who was a major civil rights leader.

Spicer says that Trump has also met with "a lot of pastors."

The new WhiteHouse.gov website is still being developed, and does not address civil rights yet. But it does point out on a page labeled "Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community," that President Trump's policies will support America's police officers.

"Our country needs more law enforcement, more community engagement, and more effective policing," the site says.

"Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter. Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school," it says.

"Supporting law enforcement means supporting our citizens' ability to protect themselves. We will uphold Americans' Second Amendment rights at every level of our judicial system," the statement went on to say.