Comey in Hot Water: His Memos on Trump Were Filled with Classified Info

More than half of former FBI Director James Comey's personal memos on his conversations with President Trump contain classified information.

The Hill reports that's according to interviews with officials familiar with the documents.

The news outlet says that revelation raises the possibility that Comey broke his own agency's rules and that he ignored the same security measures he publicly criticized Hillary Clinton for late in the election season last year.

Comey testified in June that the information in his personal memos was unclassified and that he considered them to be personal documents.

Comey also told the committee that he shared one memo with a friend and instructed him to leak the information to the press in hopes of getting a special prosecutor assigned in the Russia probe against the Trump administration.

"So you didn't consider your memo or your sense of that conversation to be a government document?" Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) asked Comey during the hearing. "You considered it to be, somehow, your own personal document that you could share to the media as you wanted through a friend?"

"Correct," Comey answered. "I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the president. As a private citizen, I thought it important to get it out."

Comey made seven memos after his personal conversations with Trump about the Russia probe. When those memos were finally turned over to Congress in recent days, they were all deemed to government documents.

Four of those memos had markings making it clear they were classified.

FBI policy forbids anyone from leaking classified documents, especially when those documents are at the center of an ongoing investigation.