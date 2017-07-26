Fake or Fact: Do Americans Distrust the Media?

WASHINGTON - It's a phrase growing in popularity and reiterated time and again by the president -- FAKE NEWS.

As of late, the lines have been blurred between what is without a doubt 'fake news' and what is actually politically biased or slanted news.

There was a time when the term 'fake news' was reserved for nothing but grocery story tabloid journalism, not news with a political spin.

Regardless, trust in the media seems to be suffering all around.

So, fake or fact? Do the American people really distrust the media?

A recent Gallup poll shows 62 percent say the news media favors one political party over the other.

A September 2016 Gallup poll showed the approval rating of the media at an all-time low.

But a poll by the Media Insight Project takes a closer look at those numbers.

It seems people overwhelmingly distrust the media, except when it comes to the outlets they actively follow.

Only 17 percent believe the media to be accurate.

But that number almost doubles to 34 percent when it comes to media they use.

According to an unscientific poll conducted by CBN News, 20 percent of more than 2,500 responders said they trust certain media outlets.