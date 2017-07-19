Fake or Fact: Is It Uncommon for Family Members to Be Part of a Presidential Administration?

WASHINGTON – There are few things Republicans and Democrats agree on these days. But recently, there have been bipartisan calls for Jared Kushner, President Trump's son- in-law and senior advisor to step down.

The renewed scrutiny comes after revelations that Kushner was in the room during Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with the lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during the presidential election season.

Kushner has played a key role in advancing the president's agenda, particularly negotiating a Middle East peace agreement.

Nevertheless, critics say none of the Trump children should be serving in his White House.

What is the history behind family members serving in the administration of past presidents? Is it uncommon for a president's family members to be a part of his administration?

Presidential historian Tevi Troy says history is full of examples.

"Bobby Kennedy was campaign manager for JFK and he got the role for attorney general. There are some indications JFK was a little uncomfortable with it and that his father, Joe Kennedy pressed him to have Bobby as his Attorney General because he said when things are really bad you're going to need to have someone you can trust," said Troy.

According to Troy, the practice was criticized then too.

"Not only was there criticism but interestingly, later they passed an anti-nepotism law so that a president could not appoint a cabinet secretary who was from his own family," Troy continued.

In 1967, President Johnson signed that Federal Anti-Nepotism Statute. Some say this was due to LBJ's immense dislike for Bobby Kennedy. Others say it was to limit nepotism in lower levels of government.

However, there are loopholes. One way to get around it is for the family member to refuse a salary. The other is for the family member to take an advisory role.

A 1993 lawsuit accused Hillary Clinton of violating the rule when she was asked to lead a health care task force.

But a federal judge dismissed the idea of a First Lady being a government employee. That same ruling also said the 1967 law doesn't apply to roles within the White House.

Fast forward to recent administrations and you'll see the last few presidents steered clear of the practice of giving family members important positions.

George H.W. Bush reportedly "laid down the law" that he would not allow nepotism.

But prior to that, Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and John Adams were among the many leaders to appoint family members to key roles.

