G20 Highlights and Cruz’s Cure for Healthcare

WASHINGTON -- President Trump is back on American soil after wrapping up his first G20 summit.

The president focused on two international crises during his trip, North Korea and Syria.

Hoping to persuade the Chinese to bring the North Koreans to the negotiating table over their nuclear weapons development, Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping,“something has to be done.”

"I know that we'll have eventually success. It may take longer than I'd like, it may take longer than you'd like but there will be success one way or the other,” said Trump.

The main event at the G20 summit was the president’s long awaited meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"Rex and I had a tremendous meeting yesterday with President Putin,” the president said.

Both sides seem to have different interpretations of their discussion about Russia's meddling in the presidential election.

The president took to Twitter Sunday to elaborate on what happened inside that meeting with Putin.

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

"Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded," he continued.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

"Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved!" said Trump.

Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

On Sunday morning’s Face The Nation, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the world should know the U.S. won’t tolerate attempts to influence our democratic process.

"Any country needs to know that there are consequences when they get involved in our elections,” said Haley.

“We have to make sure we are always strong on that point and let everyone know that we’re not going to put up with it,” she continued.

The big surprise from Trump’s meeting with Putin was a cease fire in Syria which goes into effect today.

The two leaders also discussed other ways the US and Russia can work together in the region.

The battle for healthcare goes on.

Back here at home, the clock is ticking before the August recess and Republican senators don't have a lot of time to repeal and replace The Affordable Healthcare Act.

Some are turning to Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX, for the answer.

Cruz's amendment would allow insurers to offer plans that don't meet Obamacare regulations as long as they also offer plans that do.

That proposal is drawing praise from a number of conservative hold-outs.

“When it comes to appealing Obamacare, we gotta honor the promise we made to the voters,” Cruz told ABC’s This Week.

“The way to do it is to focus on lower premiums,“ Cruz continued. His plan would focus on health savings accounts and creating more options for the consumer.