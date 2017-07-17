Health Care Setback: Senate Vote Delayed After McCain's Surgery 

WASHINGTON – The Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare faces a major setback as Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left the nation's capital for surgery on his eye.



Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the scheduled Better Care Act vote would be delayed indefinitely because of McCain's absence.



Subsequently, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also delayed its analysis of the bill.



With two Republican senators opposed to the measure, McConnell needs as least 50 "yes" votes to pass it.



Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says the bill, which keeps taxes on investments and other pieces of Obamacare, doesn't go far enough.



Moderate Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is also withholding her support because it would slow the rate of growth in spending on Medicaid.



"This bill would make sweeping cuts to the Medicaid program, which has been a staple for 50 years," Collins said Sunday on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."



McCain and eight others have expressed doubts about the bill and if they vote "no," it will fail.



With the vote now tabled, there's even more pressure on lawmakers to deliver on something many of them have promised for years: repealing and replacing Obamacare, which they warn is collapsing.



Some say if this bill doesn't pass, they'll have to come up with a different plan.