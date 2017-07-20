Hope for Undocumented Minors? Lawmakers Push Bipartisan DREAM Act

WASHINGTON -- Undocumented minors' status is once again hanging in the balance as lawmakers push for a path to citizenship for those who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

Under the bipartisan DREAM Act, undocumented residents who immigrated as minors with their parents will be allowed to pursue legalized status.

"These young people have lived in America since they were children and built their lives here. There is support across the country for allowing DREAMers who have records of achievement to stay, work, and reach their full potential. We should not squander these young people's talents and penalize our own nation," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of the bill's co-sponsors.

The criteria for this protection:

Applicants must have been continuously physically present in the U.S. for four years preceding the date of the enactment.

Applicants must have been 17 years old or younger on the initial date of entry into the U.S.

Applicants are not inadmissible on the following grounds: criminal, security and terrorism, smuggling, student visa abuse, ineligibility for citizenship, polygamy, international child abduction, or unlawful voting.

Applicants must not have participated in persecution.

Pass security and law enforcement background checks and pay a reasonable application fee.

Pursue higher education, work lawfully for at least three years, or serve in the military.

Must not have committed a felony or other serious crimes and not pose a threat to our country.

"Our legislation would allow these young people - who grew up in the United States - to contribute more fully to the country they love. They have a powerful story to tell and this may be an area where both parties can come together," said Graham.

The bill's other co-sponsor, Sen. Dick Durban, D-Ill., shared his passion for the bill and the moral and economic optimism he has for it.

"Hundreds of thousands of talented young people who have grown up in our country are at risk of deportation to countries they barely remember. I'll do everything in my power as a United States senator to protect these DREAMers and give them the chance to become American citizens so they can contribute to a brighter future for all Americans," Durbin said.

Durbin is the original supporter of the bill and continues to push for reauthorization.

"I first introduced the DREAM Act 16 years ago and I'll continue fighting until it becomes the law of the land. I thank Senator Graham for partnering with me in this bipartisan effort," he said.

On a more solemn note, Sen. Graham did make mention of his friend and colleague, Sen. John McCain, who has been diagnosed as having brain tumors. Despite McCain's cancer diagnosis he had called Graham a number of times this morning for official business saying "buck up," an attitude that speaks to McCain's reputable resilience.

Graham affectionately described the climate of the Senate in McCain's absence as "quieter."

McCain recently underwent surgery to remove a blood clot, which revealed the presence of brain tumors. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, McCain's condition, known as glioblastoma, is an aggressive form of cancer containing cystic mineral, calcium deposits, blood vessels, or a mixed grade of cells. He is expected to undergo further treatment shortly.