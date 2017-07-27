Is a Battle Taking Place Between the State Department and the White House?

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is "taking a little time off" amid reports that he's sick of being in Washington, a spokesperson says.

Rumors have been swirling about the former Exxon-Mobil CEO's frustration with the Trump administration and its involvement in foreign policy decisions according to two sources who spoke with CNN.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Tuesday refused to say whether Tillerson was happy in his position, but she did reveal that he had been on vacation this week — despite there being numerous foreign policy issues to deal with.

A source inside the White House tells CBN News, "There is a definite growing power struggle with the State Department going on."

Other news agencies are reporting, the State Department is said to be in a state of "massive dysfunction," with top officials working under Tillerson ignoring White House directives on critical staffing issues and key policy matters, according to multiple sources.

On Sunday, CNN reported that Tillerson has told some of his close friends that he may quit his position by the end of the year due to his frustrations with White House interference, citing anonymous sources. Tillerson's senior aide RC Hammond denied the story, saying the secretary is determined to carry out the president's agenda. "As long as there are rogue regimes pursuing nuclear weapons or terrorists seeking safe haven the secretary will remain on the job," Hammond said.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.