'It's Called Opposition Research': Trump Defends Son's Meeting with Russian Lawyer

President Donald Trump addressed the controversy over his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign.

"I think from a practical stand point, most people would have taken that meeting," the president said. "It's called opposition research of your opponent"

Trump faced questions about the encounter during a news conference with France's president, Emmanuel Macron. The president reiterated that his son is a "wonderful young man" and that "nothing happened" after the meeting.

Trump pointed out that the Russian lawyer is a private attorney who "roamed the hallways" on Capitol Hill.

"Not a government lawyer but a Russian lawyer," Trump noted.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he will call on Trump Jr. to testify about the meeting.