Ivanka Spearheads US-led $50 Million Women Entrepreneur Fund

WASHINGTON, DC -- First-daughter Ivanka Trump is continuing her initiative to support career women. At last week’s G20 Summit, Trump, World Bank president Jim Yong Kim and a host of other world leaders formally announced the launch of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative.

The initiative is supported by a number of other countries including Canada and Germany and aims to help women around the world gain capitol and access to training to launch small businesses.

The US will pledge $50 million to the initiative, which has so far raised more than $325 million.

Although she will have no operational position going forward, this is another plank in the first-daughter’s platform for working women. Last week, she penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal explaining her desire to see paid family leave.

Trump wrote, “By now, many are familiar with the benefits of paid family leave: Healthier children and parents in more tightly bonded families, greater financial stability and stronger attachment to the labor force are among the most important.”

Critics of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi ) say it goes directly against the “America First” promise of the administration by pledging US funds for global initiatives.

In his remarks during the event, President Trump said, “A lot of great, great women out there with tremendous entrepreneurial spirit and talent. And it will provide new hope to these women from countless communities all across the world. Women in both developing and developed countries represent tremendous promise for economic growth and prosperity.”

“When more women participate in the workforce -- which, by the way, will be a lot more competition for people like me, prior to becoming a politician. That's a lot of competition, talented competition. But the world economy will grow and millions and millions of people will be lifted out of poverty. Millions and millions of people, jobs,” he said.