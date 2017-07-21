Kellyanne Conway Talks Faith: 'I Pray for My Critics'

To say life is chaotic for Kellyanne Conway would be an understatement. As counselor to the president, she faces a grueling schedule, tough decisions, and intense media pressure. However, she says the one thing that helps her face the frenzy and constant controversy is her faith in God.

"I pray for the country and I pray for my critics," Conway told the crowd at the Family Leadership Summit this week.

Conway, who was raised Catholic, has received her share of personal attacks from the media as personal advisor to President Trump. Yet, she s believes her job would be much harder if she didn't have her faith to rely on.

"It is just our job to focus on the news and cut out the noise," she said. "That is something I try to do very often. But you know, if I wasn't a person of faith, I think it would be a more difficult job."

When Donald Trump was elected president Conway became the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign in the nation's history. She says instead of the press criticizing policy, they criticized her.

"If they are going to criticize policy, that's terrific. But criticizing how I look or what I wear or how I speak is really remarkable and totally undercuts modern feminism, that they are for women," she said.

Despite her criticism, she says her faith helps her focus on the challenge ahead.

"I think if you are person of faith, it helps you to stay grounded and to remember why you are there," she explained. "I am incredibly moved by the many, many people who approach me in person, or write or email, text or call the White House just to say ... 'Thank you so much. Thank you for being a role model to my daughters and granddaughters.'"