Much Ado About Nothing? White House on Defensive After NY Times Report

WASHINGTON -- The White House is again on the defensive over a meeting between President Donald Trump's eldest son and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign.

The New York Times reports Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that damaging information about Hillary Clinton he was being offered was part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign.



Trump's son says he wasn't the only one at the meeting. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Trump's son-in-law and current adviser Jared Kushner were also present. The meeting took place at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer linked to the Kremlin.

According to Trump Jr., the man was an "individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign."



Meanwhile, Democrats like Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., are voicing concern over the new development.

"This is the first time that the public has seen clear evidence of senior-level members of the Trump campaign meeting with Russians to try to obtain information that might hurt the campaign of Hillary Clinton," he said.



In the past, the president's son denied having any contact with Russians about the campaign.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the campaign never followed up on the meeting and that neither Trump Jr. nor the campaign ever colluded with anyone to influence the election. She says President Trump only recently learned of the meeting.

Trump Jr.'s lawyer released a statement saying this is "much ado about nothing."

What About The Comey Memos?

The same may not be true for former FBI Director James Comey.



A new report reveals four of the seven memos that he wrote following his interactions with President Trump contained classified information.

The revelation, reported by The Hill, undercuts Comey's claim during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing last month that he believed the information in the memos was unclassified.

During that testimony, Comey said, "I understood this to be my recollection recorded. My conversation with the president. As a private citizen I felt free to share that I felt very important to get it out."

Comey revealed during testimony that he shared the memos with a Columbia University law professor who then shared those memos with reporters.

The Hill points out that Comey's actions raise the possibility that he broke his own agency's rules and ignored the same security protocols that he publicly criticized Hillary Clinton for regarding her decision to keep classified documents after leaving the State Department in 2013.

However, Comey's friend disagrees. In an email statement, Columbia University law professor Daniel Rickman told CBN News, "... Jim Comey never gave me a memo that was classified; and the memo whose substance I passed on to The Times has never to my knowledge been classified. Memos that went to Congress, and not me, may well have been classified."

President Trump responded to the report about Comey by tweeting, "James Comey leaked classified information to the media. That is so illegal!"

Now congressional investigators will look into Comey's memos, trying to figure out where and how they were created. For instance, were they written on an unsecured computer? And when did the government decide that the memos contained classified information - before or after Comey shared them?