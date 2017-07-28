New WH Communications Director Scaramucci Lets Loose in Vulgar Interview

WASHINGTON – In a shocking on-the-record interview with The New Yorker, incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci slammed White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, exposing long-simmering tensions between two of President Trump's most important men.



"Reince is a (expletive) paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," Scaramucci told the magazine.



The volatility stems from competing factions within the West Wing. Priebus, the former head of the Republican National Committee, is on the "establishment team," while Scaramucci is on the "outsider team."

An interesting note: when Scaramucci was named communications director, it was with the understanding that he would report directly to the President, not Priebus.



In the past, Scaramucci has accused Priebus and other White House staffers of leaking to the media, something he talked about to The New Yorker.



"They'll all be fired by me," Scaramucci said. "I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow."



In the interview, Scaramucci also went after White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.



"I'm not Steve Bannon," Scaramucci said. "I'm not trying to build my own brand off the (expletive) strength of the president. I'm here to serve the country."

Voices on both sides of the political aisle condemned Scaramucci's comments.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed his digust on Twitter.

"@realDonaldTrump I'm always happy to go to WhiteHouse to discuss w u Tell Scaramucci not to use that filthy language around me," Grassley tweeted.

Bob Vander Plaats, President and CEO of The Family Leader, also took to Twitter:

"'Silence equals assent.' @POTUS must model and demand a higher standard.@Scarramuci should be fired immediately."



"This is really disgraceful," political commentator Charles Krauthammer told Bret Baier on Fox News' "Special Report." "Being a New Yorker is no excuse. This is the degradation of the presidency."



Mark Levin decried Scaramucci's crude remarks on his conservative radio show.



"I'll be honest with you. I don't think the American people are going to tolerate this in the next election if these guys don't get their act together. I really don't," Levin said. "You can't have your communications director calling a liberal reporter for a liberal news outlet saying the kinds of things this man said."

Ramesh Ponnuru, a columnist for both National Review magazine and Bloomberg View, said he was disappointed to see a White House representative speak so foully.

"To speak that way in private is a flaw. To speak that way in the capacity of a public official - a communications official at that - is to further coarsen our culture," said Ponnuru.

CBN's chief political correspondent, David Brody, had this to say on Twitter:



"@Scaramucci authentic desire to get leakers is great. But PROFANE diatribes in liberal publications are unnecessary & reflect poorly on WH."

Lawrence O'Donnell, anchor of MSNBC's "The Last Word," said Scaramucci was the "stupidest person ever" to work on the White House's communications team.

"This guy is stunningly incompetent and unprofessional," O'Donnell said on the air.



Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," tweeted this:



"The @Scaramucci bottom line: his top job is rooting out key leakers and he's identified them as Bannon and Reince. Now he's getting them."



Scaramucci also took to Twitter to respond to his critics.



"I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA," he tweeted.



CBN News reached out to the White House for comment but never heard back.