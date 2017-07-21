Newest White House Addition: Who Is Anthony Scaramucci?

WASHINGTON — Anthony Scaramucci is the newly named White House communications director, filling a critical role left empty for two months.

Under the glare of lights and network cameras in the White House press room, Scaramucci stepped to the podium and answered more than a half hour of reporters' questions, ranging from his job experience to his loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Several times he stated his love for the president and Mr. Trump's mission. He also said his new job would address the disconnect between "how much we love the president and how perhaps you [the press] see the president."

Among his first official duties was announcing Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the new White House press secretary, a post held by Sean Spicer for the first six months of the Trump administration.

Scaramucci personally thanked Spicer during his White House debut, calling him "a true American patriot" while acknowledging Spicer's military service and family.

Disarming and telegenic, he often used humor to answer potentially thorny questions about past criticisms of Mr. Trump as a presidential candidate and whether the daily White House press briefings would return to being televised.

Mr. Scaramucci has an extensive background in business, but this is his first position leading a communications team.

His political connections run the gamut. He supported Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wis., and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush before throwing his support to Mr. Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary race.

He also financially supported Democrats, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Scaramucci is a former investment banker with an impressive professional pedigree, which includes Goldman Sachs and televised stints on PBS and Fox News.

Friends affectionately call him "The Mooch" for short, though his financial standing does not in any way reflect the traditional image of a beggar.

Scaramucci founded SkyBridge Capital, a global investment firm that manages $11.4 billion in assets.

Worth magazine included him in its list of the 100 most powerful people in the world of finance, ranking at 85. And Yahoo Finance named him "Wall Streeter of the Year" in 2016.

He authored several business-oriented books, including Hopping over the Rabbit Hole: How Entrepreneurs Turn Failure into Success and Goodbye Gordon Gekko: How to Find Your Fortune Without Losing Your Soul.

Scaramucci replaces Mike Dubke, who announced his retirement as White House communications director in May.