CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 10

1. President Donald Trump is back in the states after his first G20 summit. It's there world leaders agreed on a cease-fire in southwest Syria, and Russia's Vladimir Putin denied any interference by his country during the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, the White House remains focused on replacing Obamacare and passing a new tax plan.

2. U.S.-backed Iraqi troops are declaring victory over ISIS in Mosul. The city fell under the control of the Islamic State group in 2014. People lined the streets to celebrate the Iraqi soldiers' efforts to reclaim the city.

3. Twenty-five thousand dollars was donated to replace a destroyed Ten Commandments monument in Arkansas. The 6-foot-tall stone tablet was smashed less than a day after it was installed on Capitol grounds in Little Rock.