CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 11

1. The president's eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., has released an email chain that documents him setting up a meeting with a Russian attorney with ties to the Kremlin. The correspondence appeared to offer to incriminate Hillary Clinton as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." The White House says the campaign never followed up on the meeting and that President Trump just learned of this news.

2. Wildfires are raging across the western part of the country. Flames in California forced thousands from their homes, shut down a major highway and even trapped kids at a summer camp. A bulldozer helped break through to rescue them as crews battled 14 large fires from the air and ground.

3. Nearly a billion people around the world live without clean drinking water. CBN's George Thomas traveled to Eastern Kenya where he met a woman who walked tens of thousands of miles for one of life's most basic needs. That's where World Vision stepped in to help, drilling wells and installing pipelines to transport water to families across the dessert region.