CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 25

1. President Donald Trump is stepping up pressure on Republican senators as they prepare to vote on health care again. Buoying his GOP colleagues, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. -- recently diagnosed with brain cancer -- announced he'll return to Capitol Hill for roll call.

2. President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, answering questions about his Russia contacts during the 2016 election.

"Let me be clear. I did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so," Kushner told lawmakers.

Tuesday, he'll be back in the hot seat, this time in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

3. Israel removed metal detectors from the Temple Mount two weeks after installing them in wake of an attack that claimed the lives of two police officers. The climate has since grown violent within the Muslim community over the issue.