CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 26

1. Health care is now up for debate after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. But the war is not over since Tuesday's vote does not mean lawmakers have enough support to pass health care reform as the battle to repeal and replace Obamacare rages on.

2. Kentucky could be the first state in the nation to not have an abortion clinic. Pro-life groups are mobilizing hundreds of volunteers to protest against the EMW Women's Surgical Center, which is the state's last remaining clinic.

3. Attorney General Jeff Session's future is unclear. The president called him "very weak" after he recused himself from the Russia investigation. Trump says only time will tell if he stays.