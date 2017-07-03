CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 3

1. The threat of North Korea was the focus of talks Sunday night between President Trump and the leaders of China and Japan. Here's more about that.

2. Iraqi forces are close to a full victory in taking back Mosul, but ISIS is striking back. Suicide bombings killed at least 15 people in the latest attacks on Monday.

3. The city of Pensacola, Florida, has decided to fight to keep an historical cross from being torn down.

The Bayview Park cross was first erected in 1941 under the direction of President Franklin D. Rosevelet as part of an Easter sunrise service. Click here for more about the case.