CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 7

1. President Trump is at the G20 summit in Germany. It's there he has his first high stakes face-to-face meeting with Russia's VladImir Putin. Trump tweeted he's looking forward to the visit and that there's much to discuss.

2. South Korea's President said he is willing to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. President Moon Jae-in said the two Koreas should resume a reunion after years of war and hostility. The announcement comes just days after the North had it's first intercontinental ballistic missile test.

3. The fight is not over for British baby Charlie Gard as President Trump is now talking with Prime Minister Theresa May to allow his parents to bring the 11-month-old with a rare disease to the U.S. for an experimental treatment. Some people see this move by the United Kingdom to deny the baby travel as a warning sign of the dangers of a government-run health care system.