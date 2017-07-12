Displaying
CBN's Pat Robertson Interviewing President Trump at the White House Today

07-12-2017

President Donald Trump is sitting down with CBN Founder Pat Robertson for an exclusive interview at the White House this morning.
 
The interview comes as the media firestorm over Russia and the election continues to dominate headlines.

The president will have the opportunity to address a wide range of issues from the Russia coverage and former FBI director James Comey to health care reform and presidential nominees.
 
Check back with CBNNews.com today for excerpts from the interview as soon as they're available. The interview will air in its entirety tomorrow on "The 700 Club."

Developing...

