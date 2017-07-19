Sabotaging Trump: Who's Behind the Unprecedented Media Leaks

Under President Trump's administration, media leaks are coming out at a rate of one a day. That's the finding from a new report by the Committee of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The report discovered that, since the day of President Trump's inauguration, major newspapers and other mainstream media have put out an avalanche of information about highly sensitive intelligence.

The U.S. Senate report shows an unprecedented flood of leaks is coming from career government employees, widely believed to be aimed at sabotaging the Trump presidency.

The report states the leaks "are also damaging to U.S. national security and constitute criminal behavior."

Dr. Steven Bucci with The Heritage Foundation agrees.

"I think the unauthorized disclosure of classified information at all times hurts the national security, compromises our intelligence capabilities and needs to be investigated and needs to stop," says Dr. Bucci.

Former CIA Director John Brennan spoke out against the leaks of classified information to the press during a House Select Intelligence committee months ago. But the leaks have continued.



The Senate report examined media leaks from January 20th thru May 24th - President Trump's first 126 days in office and found, the administration face 125 leaked stories, one leak a day, containing information damaging to national security under standards laid out in a 2009 executive order signed by President Barack Obama.

The report also discovered the leaks have the capacity to damage national security at a rate of seven times faster under President Trump than during both President Obama and President George W. Bush during the same period.

The report states, the majority of the leaks, 78 in all, concerned the Russia probes, with many revealing closely held information such as classified intelligence reports, FBI interviews and even the workings of the Secret Surveillance Court.

Many believe, due to these reports, the White House has spent more time defending itself than on developing new policies. Critics also say the leaks are a clear violation of the law.

Dr. Bucci says, "This is not an issue of freedom of speech, this is an issue of legal oaths and responsibilities. The people who are violating them and portraying themselves as heroes - it's wrong, illegal, and it is hurting the United States of America. "

Dr. Bucci served three decades as an Army Special Forces officer and top Pentagon official. He says people should still blow the whistle on a policy or program gone awry. But when it comes to security enough is enough.

He believes the government, especially Congress, should do more to clamp down on what he calls are treasonous acts and punish the perpetrators to put a halt to the leaking of classified information to the press. Dr. Bucci points to what the Justice Department is doing to 25-year-old Reality Winner, a federal contractor with top secret security clearance who is accused of removing classified information from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.

"These leakers aren't only breaking the law and a special trust given to them by the government, they're also breaking ranks with their colleagues - many of whom bravely go in harm's way against terrorists and other enemies around the globe," Dr. Bucci says.