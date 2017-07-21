Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary; Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes Over

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will replace him, incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci announced at a press conference.

Spicer quit after learning of President Donald Trump's decision to appoint Scaramucci, a New York financier, as the new White House communications director. One of Spicer's last on-camera interviews as press secretary was with CBN's "Faith Nation" on Wednesday.

The White House Source says Spicer is upset but will help with the transition.

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

Members of the mainstream media viewed Spicer as a combative press secretary who favored non-mainstream media outlets over them.

He changed the accepted rules of the game by giving alternative media priority for questioning at White House press conferences.

Spicer also reduced the number of on-camera daily press briefings to the consternation of the big three television networks, and cable news outlets MSNBC and CNN.

Before accepting the job as presidential press secretary, Spicer led communications at the Republican National Committee and had a close relationship with former RNC chairman Reince Priebus. Priebus currently serves as White House chief of staff. Both assisted Trump during his presidential campaign.

One White House official reportedly said Spicer resigned because he objected to the president's vision for the future of his press and communications operation.

He is reportedly no fan of incoming White House communications director, New York financier Anhony Scaramucci.

There is no word from Spicer on his future plans. CBN News was the last media outlet to interview Spicer in his role as press secretary. He appeared on the debut show of our live Facebook program "Faith Nation."

Sean Spicer on Faith Naiton