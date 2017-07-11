Senate to Work Through First Part of August Recess

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is cancelling part of the Senate’s summer break, asking senators to stay in session during the first two weeks of August.

McConnell made the announcement Tuesday at a Republican Party lunch.

One top goal is to pass a health care reform bill.

McConnell said the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month in order to complete legislation and deal with Trump administration nominees.

The Senate was scheduled to begin its five-week recess July 31. The delay pushes it to the week of August 14.

McConnell said that once the Senate deals with health care reform, it will focus on the defense policy bill and nominations.