VP Pence Tours Eastern Europe as Tensions Mount with Russia

WASHINGTON – Vice-President Pence arrived in Estonia today for the start of a three-day trip.

During the visit, Pence will visit the eastern European countries of Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro.

Taking to Twitter, the Veep said,” On behalf of @POTUS, arrived in Tallinn, Estonia with @SecondLady to meet w/ leaders of Baltic States on security & prosperity #VPinEurope”

On behalf of @POTUS, arrived in Tallinn, Estonia with @SecondLady to meet w/ leaders of Baltic States on security & prosperity #VPinEurope pic.twitter.com/YmKsiBQyvK — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 30, 2017

Pence is set to meet with several leaders from that region, including all three Baltic States.

The timing of the trip is pivotal for US foreign relations.

Growing Tensions With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a television interview that he would be cutting the number of US diplomatic staff inside Russia by more than half.

"The personnel of the U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia will be cut by 755 people and will now equal the number of the Russian diplomatic personnel in the United States, 455 people on each side,” said Putin.

That move is said to be a direct response to the incoming US Sanctions.

The House approved that bill that will add additional sanctions to Russia Thursday.

Those sanctions are meant to punish Russia for its interference in the US presidential elections as well as its activity in Syria and Ukraine.

On Friday, the White House announced the President will sign that bill.

Estonia is situated just across the Russian border. Estonians, along with outsiders, including NATO, see it as a potential target for the next attempted Russian takeover. Many Estonia residents are from Russia.

A speech and visit from the Vice-President would affirm US support to the small Baltic nation from any Russian escalation.

Juri Ratas, the Prime Minister Ratas of Estonia said in a statement “The contribution of the US to the security of the Baltic States and also the whole of Europe is vital, and I certainly wish to thank the Vice President for that.”

“Besides that, we plan to speak about the Estonian digital solutions that are of interest to the US, and developing cooperation in cyber defense at our meeting. Another important topic that will be on the table, is the cooperation between the EU and the US,” he added.

The Estonians are known as leaders in the cyber world. Russia launched major cyberattack against Estonia in 2007. Since then, Estonia has completely redeveloped its cyber infrastructure, and now trains other nations on how to fend off similar attacks.

Second Lady Abroad

Second Lady Karen Pence is also expected to make the rounds throughout the trip.

She will visit a medical facility in Estonia and take part in a roundtable about art therapy.

She will also visit with patients in an art therapy program in Georgia.

“Looking forward to our visit to Eastern Europe where I will highlight my initiative, art therapy. What an honor!” Mrs. Pence tweeted.

Looking forward to our visit to Eastern Europe where I will highlight my initiative, art therapy. What an honor! pic.twitter.com/1nwZlk2IKe — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) July 27, 2017

The power of art therapy has been a key initiative for the Second Lady. The former teacher spoke about her love for the arts in a recent interview with CBN News.