The White House is Firing Back After a District Judge’s Ruling on Travel Ban

WASHINGTON - Despite a ruling from the Supreme Court in June, President Trump’s travel ban received yet another blow and is headed back to the Supreme Court.

Using a line from that original ruling, a US District judge in Hawaii has expanded the criteria for exactly who can enter the country.

The Trump administration’s travel ban barred travel for individuals from six countries, including Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya.

The Supreme Court said that ban could go into effect except when it came to individuals with a “bona fide relationship” with a US person or entity.

The new battle is over the exact meaning of the term “bona fide relationship.”

The Trump administration interpreted that to mean spouses, siblings, parents, fiancées and children.

However, US District Judge Derrick Watson ruled that should also include grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, and other family members.

Now, the Department of Justice has appealed to the Supreme Court to put a stop the Hawaii judge’s ruling. The DOJ has also asked the Supreme Court to clarify that original ruling.

In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the new ruling has “undermined national security and created confusion.”

"By this decision, the district court has improperly substituted its policy preferences for the national security judgments of the Executive branch in a time of grave threats, defying both the lawful prerogatives of the Executive Branch and the directive of the Supreme Court,” Sessions said.

The state of Hawaii has until noon Tuesday to respond.