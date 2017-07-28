Trump Ousts Reince Priebus, Names New Chief of Staff

President Trump talks to reporters about replacing Reince Priebus with John Kelly as White House Chief of Staff

President Trump tweeted this afternoon that he has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new White House Chief of Staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a great American and a Great Leader," Trump tweeted. "John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my administration."

A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Kelly will begin Monday morning with a swearing-in ceremony, followed by a cabinet meeting.

"General Kelly is one of the true stars of the Administration. He has helped seal the border and reduced illegal immigration by 70%," the statement reads. "The entire administration loves him and no one is comparable."

Priebus has held the position since Trump took office six months ago. There has been speculation that he could be leaving after verbal attacks from new White House Communications Diretor Anthony Scaramucci earlier this week.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Scaramucci used foul language and accused Priebus of leaking information and called him a "paranoid schizophrenic."

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Huckabee Sanders said the move has nothing to do with Scaramucci.

"The conversation about this started with the president and Reince about two weeks ago, in terms of timing," she said.

She added that Trump and Kelly "have been talking about it for a while."

The White House said Priebus will always be a part of the "Trump Team" and the president tweeted thanks and praise to his former chief of staff.

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedications to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

Priebus released a statement through the White House;

"It has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life to serve this President and our country. I want to thank the President for giving me this very special opportunity. I will continue to serve as a strong supporter of the President's agenda and policies. I can't think of a better person than General John Kelly to succeed me and I wish him God's blessings and great success."

CBN Chief Political Correspondent David Brody reports that a top evangelical leader tells him Priebus's departure is "bad for evangelicals."

That view does not appear to be universal, as others are supporting the change.

Brody also pointed out that Priebus is leaving the day after the Senate failed to pass a healthcare reform bill, and that his departure is part of a pattern that signals that party insiders are on their way out. Priebus was formerly the chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Huckabee Sanders said the administration is still close to the GOP.

"We've got a good relationship. We're going to continue working with the party and we're going to continue doing what we came here to do."