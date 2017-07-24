After multiple failed attempts to pass a comprehensive health care reform bill, President Donald Trump is urging Senate Republicans to "do the right thing" and vote this week to repeal Obamacare.

He spoke at a press conference Monday in which he said now is the time for Republicans to "hopefully fix" a broken healthcare system.

"ObamaCare has been a nightmare," Trump said. "There is still time to do the right thing, and for Senate Republicans, this is their chance to keep their promise made over and over again. They said repeal and replace, repeal and replace. But they can now keep their promise to the American people to provide emergency relief to those in desperate need of help, and to improve healthcare for all Americans."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to hold a "motion to proceed" vote this week,

however,Republicans said Monday they were not sure what they would vote on -- the Senate's earlier version of their replacement bill, or an Obamacare replacement bill from 2015.

Neither bills could not gather enough support to pass.

President Trump said there will be "repercussions" if the bill fails again.